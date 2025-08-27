Travis Kelce's Father Says Taylor Swift Was "Getting Antsy" For Engagement: "He Was Going To Put It Off Till..."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce granted the wishes of many Swifties who were shipping for the pop star and the soccer great to finally make their love story official when they shared a series of dreamy pictures from their engagement. The couple, who has been dating for two years, on Tuesday, in a joint Instagram post said they were all set to tie the knot.

But not many know that Kansas City Chiefs star footballer Travis Kelce proposed to his lady love around two weeks ago. His father Ed Kelce has revealed his son wanted to put off the engagement until this week, but Taylor Swift was "getting antsy".

"Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago. He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.

"And I told him repeatedly, you know, 'You could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you'," Ed Kelce told News 5 after they announced their engagement.

Travis Kelce's father also shared how the proposal really went down. According to him, his son popped the question at a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

"He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine'. They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful. They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great," he said, adding he knew about Travis Kelce's plan to propose months in advance.

Ed Kelce said Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are two very successful people who are in love.

"We actually went to a thing in KC Sunday night, which was an ESPN airing of 'The Kingdom' and went to that, and his mother and I went with him back to his house for dinner, where Taylor made dinner, and we had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other. It's truly kinda neat.

"They're just two young people very much in love, cast in a spotlight that they really haven't sought but kind of followed with their success in their respective fields," he added.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in their Instagram post wrote, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married".

And, Swifties can't wait for the big day to arrive.