Travis Kelce Originally Had A Different Plan For His Proposal To Taylor Swift: "Thought I Would Do It On Water"

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post last week. While the proposal took place in the backyard of the NFL star's Kansas home, he had something a little more cinematic in mind when he first imagined proposing to Taylor.

In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, Travis revealed that his original plan involved a grand gesture. He admitted, "I once thought I would do it on water."

Travis Kelce emphasised choosing a proposal method that suits your partner's style. He said, "Man, you've gotta know your gal. You've gotta know your gal or your significant other. You've gotta know them. You can't let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way."

"I would just say know your partner, know who you're doing it for and do it for the right reasons and everything else will be beautiful," he concluded.

How Travis Kelce Proposed To Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift right after filming their New Heights podcast episode, with a surprise garden setup in his backyard prepared for the big question. While the couple was on air reminiscing about their romance and discussing her new album, a crew was simultaneously working in his backyard to create a magical garden, reported Page Six.

The NFL star chose that day to propose, as he wanted Taylor to be all glammed up in hair and makeup for the occasion.

Travis' father, Ed Kelce, had previously revealed that his son got Taylor to head into his backyard on the night of the proposal by suggesting they have a glass of wine before dinner. Once they were there, Travis got down on one knee and proposed to the singer with a custom-designed old mine brilliant-cut diamond ring.

While Taylor immediately said yes, the couple decided to keep their engagement private for a few weeks. However, they informed their families and FaceTimed them with the news before gathering for dinner at Travis' home.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in 2023 after he attended the Eras Tour in Kansas City. The couple confirmed their romance in October 2023.