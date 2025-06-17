Tourists Trickle Back Into Pahalgam After April 22 Terror Attack: Where To Stay If You Go

It has been two months since a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of 25 tourists and one local person. On April 22 this year, a group of terrorists killed 25 tourists at the picturesque Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam. The attack was condemned by people the world over, and resulted in an escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.

Now, nearly two months after the Pahalgam terror attack, tourists have begun trickling in into the town.

The Attack That Stole Summer

The April 22 attack came at a time when Pahalgam, and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in general, was readying for its peak tourist season. The summer months of April-May-June see a steady stream of tourists from the rest of the country to the Valley every year. This year, the peak tourist season was at best lukewarm. The terrorist attack led to cancellation of travel plans, as the tourism industry in Kashmir struggled to stay afloat.

Hotels all over Kashmir went empty despite slashing their tariffs. A Google search shows the top three hotels in Pahalgam offering rooms at 30-60% reduced rates, something quite unusual for a regular summer in the Valley.

Hotels in Pahalgam have slashed their rates by 30-60%. Screengrab: Google

With tourists now returning to Pahalgam, albeit in fewer numbers, the industry hopes to see some recovery in losses.

If you plan to visit Pahalgam, here are the best hotels to stay at in the town.

How To Go And Where To Stay

Pahalgam, in Kashmir, has the towering Pir Panjal range as its backdrop. The shimmering Lidder River flows through the town. Add to that the lush green meadows of Betaab and Aru Valleys, and you have the reason why Pahalgam made for a must-visit for anyone travelling to Kashmir.

Temperatures in Pahalgam range from 12 to 25 degrees Celsius all through summer, making it just the cool break from the dry sultry plains.

How to go: Pahalgam is a 2.5-hour drive - an extremely scenic one at that - from the Srinagar airport.

Where to stay: Once in Pahalgam, there are a number of hotels and resorts to pick from. Take a look at some of the best.

WelcomHotel Pine n Peak

Photo: Instagram/WelcomHotel Pine n Peak Pahalgam

Between pine trees and paths that lead to the Lidder, WelcomHotel Pine n Peak by ITC is a top luxury hotel in Pahalgam. The hotel is located next to the Pahalgam Golf Course. The location ensures that the chaos of the city is at a distance.

A 66-key property, WelcomHotel Pine n Peak has 60 centrally heated rooms, 3 suites and 3 luxury cottages, which are all fitted with opulent Kashmir handicrafts, quirky vases and pine cones. There are also three dining outlets: Lolaab, Saahil, and Gulistan, offering a range of multi-cuisine delicacies.

Tariff: Doubles from Rs 15,000*

Royal Hillton

Photo: Royal Hillton Pahalgam

At the Royal Hillton, 64 rooms and 8 suites come with massive windows overlooking the snow-capped peaks of the Pir Panjal range. The property is spread across two acres in the heart of Pahalgam. Woodwork adorns the rooms and suites at the Royal Hillton. The Grand Royal Suites at the hotel come with 360-degree views of the Pahalgam valley.

Tariff: Doubles from Rs 7,325*

Hotel Heevan

Photo: Hotel Heevan

Featuring rooms ranging from Standard to suites and cottages, Hotel Heevan in Pahalgam is known for its location: right by the Lidder River. All the rooms and suites at the hotel come with wood-lined walls and architecture reminiscent of Himalayan homes. The hotel has two dining options: a cafe, Wilo; and an all-day dining restaurant, Dilkusha.

Tariff: Doubles from Rs 8,500*

Radisson Golf Resort

Photo: Radisson Golf Resort Pahalgam

The resort is adjacent to the 18-hole Pahalgam Golf Course, and quite a hit with people who want to break away for a game of golf. It enjoys uninterrupted views of mountains and valleys, with the silver Lidder streaming by. The resort has 122 rooms, three garden areas, two on-site restaurants, and a tea lounge to sip a cup of kahwa at.

Tariff: Doubles from Rs 20,700*

The Chinar Resort and Spa

Photo: The Chinar Resort and Spa

The Chinar Resort and Spa is situated on a comparatively quieter end of the town of Pahalgam, and boasts of some stunning views of the Himalayas from its rooms. There are several options to choose from if you're staying at the resort: Premium Balcony Rooms, Superior Balcony Rooms, and Luxury Suites.

The rooms and suites all overlook the picturesque valley. The resort has an on-site spa, perfect for making the most of after a hectic day outdoors exploring Pahalgam.

Tariff: Doubles from Rs 13,570*

(*Prices are subject to change)