Daisy Edgar-Jones Gave Us A Glimpse Of Spring Once More In A Stunning Ombre Gucci Cutout Gown

Daisy Edgar-Jones Gave Us A Glimpse Of Spring In A Stunning Cutout Gown

The Toronto International Film Festival 2024 is currently where the stars of the world have come out to shine at their most stylish. The latest celebrity to step out from the ranks of fashionistas is none other than Daisy Edgar-Jones. The Hollywood actress is at TIFF 2024 where she attended the premiere of her film and being a Gucci ambassador, she chose the label to leave her stylish mark in. To walk down the red carpet at the celebrity event in the Canadian city, Daisy wore a look that brought back a bit of spring, if even for just a bit.

The actress looked glorious in a ombre toned Gucci gown that went from a pale sky blue to a deeper teal shade from top to bottom. Her gown featured accordion pleats throughout its sheer chiffon fabric and had narrow straps which led to a deep neckline and solid coloured inner wear which she wore beneath. Across one side of her frame was a high neckline leading to a cape-style sleeve that cascaded down her length to meet that of the gown and create an ethereal silhouette.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@gucci

Accessories were kept to a minimal with the ensemble with simple rings and earrings only. Her light brown locks were worn in a half-down bun updo and curtain bangs parted down the centre. Makeup to match it was luminous with radiantly finished skin and a glossy neutral lip.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@gucci

If there's one good reason to keep your eyes on this red carpet event, it better be Daisy.

