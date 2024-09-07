Jennifer Lopez Slayed On The TIFF 2024 Red Carpet In A Mirror Work Side Cutout Gown With Bow Details

Jennifer Lopez made heads turn in a Tamara Ralph mirrored gown

Jennifer Lopez made heads turn when she attended the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 dressed in a stunning ensemble that was crafted to dazzle onlookers. The actress was present at the festival to promote her film Unstoppable, produced by Ben Affleck. She rightfully captioned pictures of her look that she dropped on her Instagram handle as, "Unstoppable" inspired by her movie.

Jennifer Lopez wore a floor-grazing mirror work gown from the shelves of the designer Tamara Ralph when she graced the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 red carpet. The sleeveless gown had a side cutout running lengthwise down her shoulders all the way to her toes and was secured with contrasting black tie-up bows placed on her shoulders, waistline, thighs and knees.

For her accessories of the big night, stylist Rob Zangardi gave Jennifer a pair of dainty diamond drop-shaped studded earrings and a cocktail diamond ring to wear on her index finger. In addition, she wore a pair of silver pump stilettos and a reflective holographic rectangular box clutch as arm candy.

On the hair and makeup front, Jennifer Lopez sported a sleek blonde hair look left open with a centre-parting on her shoulders by hairstylist Jesus Guerrero. As for her makeup, she went for her signature bronzed goddess look with a smokey-eye makeup to add an element of newness. Makeup artist Scott Barnes did her glam for the night using JLo products. Jennifer showed off her beaming bronzed skin with defined brows, a silver shimmery eyeshadow on the lids, lots of mascara for va-va-voom lashes, a hint of pink blush, highlighter on the high points of her face, a brown lip liner and a lighter nude gloss to give her the luscious lip look.

Trust Jennifer Lopez to dish out an iconic fashion moment dressed in a mirror work Tamara Ralph Gown with black tie-up bow details and a cutout all the way through.

