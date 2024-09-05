Nicole Kidman Stole The Show In A Shimmery Brown Dress With A Plunging Neckline

Nicole Kidmans Shimmery Dress With A Plunging Neckline Stole The Show

When you say fashion, we think Nicole Kidman. The 57-year-old actress wore a stunning look ahead of the release of her upcoming film. The star attended the premiere of the upcoming Netflix series The Perfect Couple whilelooking gorgeous as ever. She was dressed in a shimmering brown halter dress that made heads turn on the red carpet. The custom Ferragamo bodycon dress featured a deep-V plunging neckline with a slight see-through hemline at the bottom. The star topped her look with a black blazer and Paris Texas shoes. Letting her outfit do the talking, she kept her makeup subtle with rosy blush, pink lips and hair left down.

When it comes to red carpet looks, Nicole understands the assignment very well. Nicole left no chance to impress the fashion police with her swoon-worthy looks. On another premiere night, she opted for a Balenciaga black strapless dress with a peaked neckline and asymmetrical bodice detailing. She paired her sleek gown with minimal golden earrings and fingerings. She complemented her look with perfectly filled brows, red lips and blushed cheeks.

Nicole is known for serving some stunning looks. Recently, the star made her appearance at the Venice Film Festival. But the day before, she graced a photocall for her latest film Babygirl. She slipped into a vintage A-line dress from Bottega Veneta that embraced timeless elegance. The dress was made featuring 50s-style puff sleeves and a tea-length skirt, which was complemented with white heels. She kept her makeup subtle and styled with diamond rings.

Be it a red carpet look for a film festival, Nicole Kidman never disappoints us with her classy looks.

