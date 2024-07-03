To Watch Kalki 2898 AD, Parents-To-Be Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Make Movie Nights A Cute Couple Thing To Do

Movie nights for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will never not be in vogue

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are on cloud nine. The Bollywood power couple will soon be welcoming their little bundle of joy into the world. The lovebirds are spending quality time with each other. On Tuesday, the pair headed out for a movie date to watch Deepika's latest film Kalki 2898 AD. Ranveer was dressed in an all-black ensemble while Deepika wore a pin-striped blazer, layered with a white shirt and denim jeans. They radiated happy vibes, walking out of the theatre hand-in-hand. Ranveer assisted his ladylove in getting inside the car, before hopping onto the vehicle himself.

Couple movie nights are not just about watching films together. This old-school date idea creates a cozy and comfortable space for couples to bond, relax, rekindle their romance and make memories. It forges a deeper connection and tends to keep stress at bay. Pregnancy comes with a lot of anxiety and stress and a date night is the perfect way to de-stress.

Previously, the couple went to watch Ranveer's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Deepika Padukone gave a subtle shoutout to her husband by wearing a denim jacket featuring a colourful portrait of Ranveer's character “Rocky Randhawa” printed at the back. She teamed up the jacket with a white tank top underneath and denim jeans. Ranveer displayed his easy-breezy style statement in a black hoodie and joggers. The couple walked around holding hands.

Before that, the Bollywood couple attended the premiere of 83. They took their real-life romance to the reel world in the film. While Ranveer slipped into the shoes of iconic India cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika played his on-screen wife Romi Dev. Ranveer looked dapper in a white suit while Deepika was a sight to behold in a strapless black gown.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are upholding the magic of old-school romance with classic movie date nights. Is there anything more adorable than they continue this trend even as they expect their first child?

