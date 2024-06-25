Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Are Street Style Chic Parents-To-Be In Black At The Airport

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Are A Chic Street Style Duo In Black Airport Looks

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's couple style headlines even if they're in their basic casuals. With a baby on the way, they've got all the reasons to even when they're at the airport. Ranveer opted for a black baggy bottom paired with a white t-shirt and a loose black jacket. Deepika made a case for casual fashion in a black t-shirt paired with matching bottoms and a half jacket that came with fur detailing. The duo completed their style with shades and white sneakers. Take cues from the couple and incorporate monochrome looks into your airport style.

The power couple's love for classic black gave them another reason to twin. Apart from Deepika's glorious pregnancy glow, her maternity style is truly topping the charts. The couple has a fashion league of their own and added yet another stunning twinning moment in their lookbooks. Previously, they both made airport style look so much better in twinning back numbers. While Ranveer looked dapper in a simple t-shirt and bottom, Deepika opted for a casually chic look in a bodycon midi dress paired with an open cardigan.

Trust Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to always serve top-notch airport OOTD