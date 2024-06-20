Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Look Fabulous In Matching Black Ensembles With Sneakers

Ranveer And Deepika Look Fabulous In Matching Black Looks With Sneakers

What a glorious time to be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The superstar couple are currently on cloud nine as they await the arrival of their first baby. While doing so however, their couple style hasn't missed a beat. Last night, Deepika and Ranveer were snapped by photographers at Mumbai airport post the actress' appearance at a Kalki 2898 AD press conference. Reported to be jetting off for a babymoon to London, they matched their looks and looked absolutely fabulous doing so. Deepika switched into her second black dress of the night, this one featuring broad straps, a scooped neckline and slit down the side of its mid-length. She layered a black cardigan over her dress and completed it with a pair of white Adidas sneakers and black sunglasses while her hair was left loose.

(Also Read: To Match The Earthy Tones Of Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika Padukone's Raw Beauty Deep Dives Into The Future)

Matching her was her husband Ranveer Singh, who twinned with a black short sleeve t-shirt and wide-leg pants with sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. It's a reminder that the couple who twins, truly wins.

Deepika has proved to be a maternity fashion force ever since stepping out publicly when pregnant, which has only been cemented further with every appearance she makes. Earlier last evening, she attended the Kalki 2898 AD press conference in her first black dress of the night. For the celebrity function, which also had Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in attendance, Deepika wore a black midi dress with a halter neckline and metallic brooch over the nape. She completed it with her signature makeup look, her hair in a tousled ponytail and matching black heels.

Deepika always has something new in store for us on the fashion spectrum.

(Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Latest Maternity Fashion Entry Includes A Little Black Dress Which Showcased Her Baby Bump)