Deepika Padukone's Latest Maternity Fashion Entry Includes A Little Black Dress Which Showcased Her Baby Bump

Deepika Stunned In A Little Black Dress Which Showcased Her Baby Bump

Pregnancy fashion is always available in abundance in the Bollywood celebrity sphere. From Richa Chadha to Alanna Panday, pregnancy style inspiration abounds right now. However, there's only one star who is setting fashion goals while also dressing in a way most expectant mothers will relate to. To no one's surprise, it's Deepika Padukone. The superstar and her actor husband Ranveer Singh are expecting their first baby in 2024. Though Deepika has skipped major red carpet events like the Met Gala and Oscars this year and played it relatively low-key, even her casual pregnancy fashion moments were enough to make headlines. Her latest one did just that.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Extremely Relatable Pregnancy Style Continues In A Casually Chic Plaid Look With Kohlapuri Sandals

Photo Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

In her most recent post on Instagram, Deepika is seen showcasing her baby bump in a black ribbed dress. It featured a halter-style deep incut neckline, cinched with a brooch at the nape. The bodycon fit hugged her silhouette and ended at the mid-length with a slit at the end. Her finger rings and Cartier bracelets added elegance enough to tie the look together.

Deepika wore her hair in a tousled low ponytail with a section loose in the front. The black and white images reveal that she wore a matte-finished makeup look with lipstick and eyeshadow with a flick of eyeliner. We also caught a glimpse of her glossy dark manicure as she cradled her baby bump.

Looks like Deepika Padukone's pregnancy style files only keep getting better.

Also Read: To Match The Earthy Tones Of Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika Padukone's Raw Beauty Deep Dives Into The Future