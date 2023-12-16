Aishwarya Rai Continues Her Elegant Ebony Streak In A Beautiful Black And Gold Anarkali

Aishwarya Rai Continues Her Elegant Ebony Streak In A Beautiful Anarkali

When it comes to ethnic fashion, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the undisputed queen. Be it festivals, parties, or even red carpet events, the actress knows how exactly to rock traditional looks like a pro. Recently, she watched her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's performance at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day function. Her outfit of choice was an anarkali suit, which continued her recent black streak. Aishwarya wore a floor-length kurta that featured a round neckline and full sleeves. She paired it with a black dupatta, decked in gold work that practically stole the spotlight. She wore a diamond chain with a chic black sling. Her signature red lips and dewy makeup with centre-parted hair completed her all-black look.

Aishwarya Rai has a soft spot for the colour black. A few weeks ago, she attended a L'Oreal Paris event in an all-black ensemble that was a real jaw-dropper. Her kurta featured a scoop neckline and silver embroidery near the hemline. She ditched the dupatta and went for a matching jacket with bell sleeves. The jacket was a work of art with beads dancing at the hemline and borders of the sleeves. The silver embroidery on the jacket tied the whole look together. Her hair was styled in subtle waves. Winged liner, dramatic lashes and red lips rounded off her look.

Before that, Aishwarya Rai wore another black masterpiece which had a dupatta bursting with colours. The dupatta was a canvas of floral artistry in green, yellow, blue and pink hues. And because the actress knows how to keep things simple yet stunning, she decided to ditch the jewellery and let the outfit do all the talking. Black pointed heels was her sole accessory. Soft pink glam and straight hair put the finishing touches on her look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan doesn't just attend events, she creates fashion magic, leaving the rest of us in awe of her timeless style.

