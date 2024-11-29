Rashmika Mandanna Made Us Go Green With Envy In A Crinkled Amit Aggarwal <i>Saree</i> With A Sequin Blouse

Lately, Rashmika Mandanna has been giving her all to dressing in a desi-chic manner; picking one saree after another as she goes out and about to promote her upcoming movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. The 28-year-old actress did her saree dolling up ritual yet again and this time, she picked out a gorgeous bottle green drape that was amped up with a shower of sparkle courtesy of her blouse. This avatar dropped by the star was the dose of ethnic couture the internet needed today.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Is Serving Sunny Side Up In A Yellow Saree With A "Pushpa" Bow Blouse

Rashmika Mandanna looked fabulous in desi wear as she chose to drape a bottle green-hued saree from the shelves of the designer Amit Aggarwal. The Animal actress went all out; draping the couture piece in a neatly pleated manner around her slender figure that accentuated her curves and let the palla loosely glide over her right shoulder. The saree featured the ace designer's signature parallel infinite line-filled crinkled design that added volume to the star's torso. This went along with the art silk fabric adding immense lustre and grace. She teamed the saree with a cropped green sequin blouse that is a signature of Amit Aggarwal's work. Its sleeveless design and plunging sweetheart neckline added the edge of shimmer and sparkle that this outfit needed.

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel added the perfect accessories to Rashmika's look with a pair of multi-layered gold dangler earrings that were encrusted with emerald stones and a matching emerald-filled gold bracelet that featured a delicate floral design.

Hair stylist Forum Gotecha styled Rashmika's tresses into flowing centre-parted waves that fell beautifully over her shoulders. Makeup artist Nayak added the perfect strokes of glam to lend a golden-girl coded makeup look with statement smokey eyes. Rashmika's complexion was bronzed and highlighted to perfection which made for a beautiful base. It was accompanied with a kohl and black eyeshadow-laden smoked-out cat eye look that defined her upper and lower lids, defined brows, a wash of peach blush on her cheeks, a luscious peach lip colour and a glittering green bindi to add the final touch of sparkle to her desi-core ensemble.

Rashmika Mandanna's saree-torial escapade was everything that desi-chic dreams are made of.

Also Read: It Smells Like Festive Spirit With Rashmika Mandanna In A Maroon Saree For Pushpa: The Rule's Promotions