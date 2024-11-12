Rashmika Mandanna Exudes The Most Glorious Autumn Vibes In A Velour Maroon Slip Dress

Rashmika Mandanna made heads turn when she became the cover star for Grazia's November 2024 edition. The Pushpa 2: The Rule actress brought her usual star power to the fore as she posed for the cameras. But what caught our eyes was her rather feminine and demure side that was brought out with her cover-ready OOTD, which was a maroon velour slip dress.

Rashmika Mandanna proved that she is the ultimate star who deserves her place on the cover of Grazia's November 2024 edition by delivering a winning velvet slip dress clad moment. Her OOTD for the big shoot day was a form fitting, sleeveless slip dress of a velvety-velour material in a regal looking maroon hue. The ensemble was sourced from the shelves of Italian luxury label Gucci. The halter-neck dress was secured behind her neck with rose-coloured satin fastening that was wrapped around her torso and also sat as off-the-shoulder straps on both her shoulders. But that wasn't all; Rashmika's slip dress featured a delicate black lace detail around the V-neckline and on both sides of her waist with a see-through feature.

Rashmika's accessories of the day were kept minimal yet impactful with nothing but a gold spiked Gucci choker with studs in gold adorning her neck.

On the hair and makeup front, Rashmika's tresses were styled by hairstylist Sourav Roy into a lived in centre-parted low-ponytail with fringes framing her face on both sides. As for her makeup of the day, makeup artist Riviera Lynn from The Artists Project added the perfect strokes of bronzed goddess-like glam with a statement kohl-defined eye. The makeup featured an over-all bronzed look on the face, bushy brows, kohl doubled up as an eyeliner and a kajal on the waterline, lots of mascara for curled lashes, and a nude-brown lip colour with a satin finish to finish off her cover look just right.

Rashmika Mandanna checked all the sartorial boxes right as she donned a maroon velour slip dress and owned the cover of Grazia's November 2024 edition.

