Jessica Chastain Is Selling A Closet Full Of Her Iconic Red Carpet Outfits. Here's How You Can Get One.

Jessica Chastain Is Selling Her Iconic Red Carpet Outfits, You Can Get 1

Every time Jessica Chastain appears on a red carpet, she leaves her fans floored with her style. So when we heard that the Hollywood star is offering all fashion enthusiasts an opportunity to sell much of her wardrobe, we couldn't keep calm. Yes, you read that right. The Oscar-winning star has organised a closet sale for which she will sell pieces from her personal collection to help the charity called Women for Women International. This sale is being organised in collaboration with luxury secondhand retailer Vestiaire Collective. The retailer recently shared a video on social media in which Jessica mentioned having handpicked her favourite pieces for this initiative. The Molly's Game actress also shared glimpses of the dresses that she will be selling.

Beginning with an all-black gown, which she wore on the red carpet of the 20th Marrakech International Film Festival Jessica Chastain said, “I love this dress. It is a country. I first wore it in Morocco. When I was part of the film festival. I wanted to re-wear it. And I am very sad to let go of it. I'm so excited to be part of this Closet Sale because the proceeds are going to Women for Women International, which is a charity that is very near and dear to my heart. These are such incredible pieces that should be worn and re-worn and loved and shared with others.”

Also Read: Jessica Chastain Serves Sizzling Fashion In A Plunging Sequin Gown At TIFF 2023

Another piece that she will be putting up for sale is an all-black blazer dress with a little bit of chainmail detailing on the sleeves. Jessica wore this dress on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. Jessica said that she loves this dress so much that she is considering bidding on this dress herself.

Also Read: Jessica Chastain And Oscar Issac Are The Most Incredibly Chic Duo At The Venice Film Festival 2021

Of course, Jessica is not the first celebrity to organise a closet sale. Deepika Padukone has been doing it for quite some time now. The Bollywood actress often auctions pieces from her oh-so-stunning wardrobe and, every contribution from the closet sale goes to Deepika's foundation Live Love Laugh. Deepika Padukone started this mental health foundation back in 2015.

Sonakshi Sinha has also organised her own closet sale in the past on Labelcentric.com, which has designer wear worn by other celebrities as well.

Alia Bhatt sells her designer outfits on Salt Scout. All purchases from this site help underprivileged children receive holistic care and education.

In Hollywood, stars like John Legend and Matthew McConaughey among others have been involved in such initiatives. Back in 2014, fashion designer Victoria Beckham sold more than 600 items from her closet for a charity.

Also Read: Jessica Chastain's Sequin Gucci Gown Turned The Venice Red Carpet From Red To Gold