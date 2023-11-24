Tarun Tahiliani's Stunning Throwback To 2011 When Lady Gaga Looked Absolutely Exquisite In His Concept Saree

When we think of couture, what tops our mind is Tarun Tahiliani's eponymous label that celebrated fashion in the best possible way. The designer's legacy has been a beautiful amalgamation of traditional and modern. Lady Gaga's throwback look from 2011 still makes a strong case for the same. Lady Gaga's style has always been exceptional but her Tarun Tahiliani saree look, 12 years later, is still a stylish one for the books. The designer shared a throwback picture where Lady Gaga adorned a stunning concept saree during the 2011 India Grand Prix interview and concert. She looked beyond ethereal in a white number that was adorned in chain details. Her blonde open tresses and magical charisma perfectly completed her look.

Lady Gaga's fashion era has always been one of a kind. Never to shy away from bold silhouettes, the singer has a trajectory of her own. After all these years, she still knows how to rock black in the hottest way possible. In a stunning Versace number for Oscars 2023, Lady Gaga gave her nod of approval to corsets. She looked breathtaking in a chic black silhouette that had a bodice style with flared bottom. Once again taking the bold route, she outdid herself with bright red lips and smokey eyes.

Trust Lady Gaga to deliver a strong look every time she makes a statement.