Lady Gaga Looked Lady Like In Her Black Structured Corset Dress With Lace Details

American singer, song writer and actress, Lady Gaga has quite a reputation for delivering one out-of-the-box closet moment after another. The 38-year-old popstar lived up to her fashionista image this time around as well donning a black bodycon dress with lace, corset details, standing shoulders and more.

Also Read: Lady Gaga Revealed That Michael Polansky Proposed To Her After A Day Of Rock Climbing

Lady Gaga proved that she is not just a force to reckon with when it comes to music, but is equally relevant on the acting and style front. The Bad Romance hit maker delivered yet another winning sartorial stroke by donning a black bodycon mini dress that featured full sleeves and structured shoulders that flowing into a corset style detail on the chest that featured a mesh feature, that further moved to an interspersed lace details on her waistline that was attached to a velvet panel as well which was the material that the entire dress was tailor made out of.

Lady Gaga accessorized her look like a chic velvet cap, and a pair of black and white enamel painted and diamond studded maximal earrings.

The Poker Face singer styled her tresses into a shoulder length bob look with fringes framing her forehead. Lady Gaga's glam of the day featured a peachy nude glam boasting of an angular peach smokey-eyeshadow look teamed with falsies laden fluttery lashes, a nude kohl-liner on her waterline, a chiseled jawline and cheekbones, a wash of matte peach blush on her cheeks, and a bitten peach lip colour to add the perfect finishing touch to her monotone glam moment.

Lady Gaga made sure to set the sartorial bar high with her black corset lace dress clad look.

Also Read: Lady Gaga In A Sheer Black Dotted Armani Prive Dress Has Left Us Absolutely Speechless