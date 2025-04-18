Advertisement

What The World's Most Expensive Watches Cost

What is the price of the most expensive watches in the world? Take a look

A watch tells you the time. It also makes a statement. When it comes to watches, they are a marker of luxury too. Watches come in various shapes, materials, specifications, and feature some intricate craftsmanship, all of which determine the price of one.

Take a look at some of the most expensive watches in the world, and how much they cost.

1. Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime 6300G

Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime 6300G

Price: Rs 2,57,30,00,000

The Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime 6300G is the most expensive watch in the world, crafted in pure white gold, and is a stunning display of 20 varied features that range from a perpetual calendar, minute repeater, to an alarm function.

2. Vacheron Constantin 57260

Vacheron Constantin 57260

Price: Rs 2,49,00,00,000

Vacheron Constantin 57260 is another premium piece that features 57 functions and is a truly unique timepiece. It can only be purchased through special requests from the Vacheron Constantin store.

3. Richard Mille RM 56-02 Sapphire

Richard Mille RM 56-02 Sapphire

Price: Rs 16,60,00,000

Richard Mille RM 56-02 Sapphire can be purchased only from Richard Mille boutiques, and displays a premium sapphire case and a tourbillon mechanism that showcases the rich craftsmanship and style.

4. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Grand Complication

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Grand Complication

Price: Rs 13,28,00,000 

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Grand Complication is another premium timepiece that is stunningly crafted in an oak case and showcases functions such as a perpetual calendar, chronograph and minute repeater.

5. Breguet Classique 5287 Grand Complication

Breguet Classique 5287 Grand Complication

Price range: From Rs 16,60,00,000 to Rs 24,90,00,000

Last but not least is the Breguet Classique 5287 Grand Complication, which is a beautiful watch featuring a stunning tourbillon. It is one of the most expensive Breguet models that can be purchased exclusively from Breguet boutiques.

(Written by Shree Dawar)

