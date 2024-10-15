The Festive Season Glitz Came In The Form Of Nora Fatehi's Vintage Meets Modern <i>Le Le Raja</i> Dress

Be it strutting down the red carpet in voluminous gowns or grooving to upbeat songs in glitzy fits, Nora Fatehi's fashion statements are bound to impress. Recently, the actress appeared in the music video for Le Le Raja from the film Matka. Her dance moves, as always, were exceptional. Equally splendid was her glitzy gold mini dress, which radiated retro vibes. Nora's ensemble featured a flapper style, embellished with ample sequins and beadwork. The strapless design showcased a plunging sweetheart neckline that cascaded in length, forming a cinched waist that hugged her svelte frame. Frills and tassels at the hem elevated the overall aesthetics. Nora complemented her glittery silhouette with a matching scarf draped around her neck. A cape-like element adorned her shoulders and extended in length at the back. She finished off her look with dewy, shimmery beauty strokes, winged eyeliner and matte-nude lips. Stone-encrusted studs sparkled against her luscious open hairdo.

Nora Fatehi is a sight to behold in glamorous outfits, and her recent appearance at the IIFA 2024 was no exception. The actress slipped into a slinky white gown, tailored to perfection by designer Michael Cinco. The stunning piece featured no straps, complemented by a structured sweetheart neckline that harmonised with her statuesque figure. Crafted from shiny rhinestones and sheer mesh detailing, the gown exuded a princess-like charm with a contemporary twist. A feathery train flowing below added just the right dose of drama. Nora completed her look with a teardrop diamond necklace, matching earrings and statement rings.

In turning another page from Nora Fatehi's style files, we found the diva rocking a bodycon wonder from the fashion brand ITRH. The turtleneck silhouette was drenched in a captivating shade of gold, crafted from meshed fabric adorned with snake prints. Ruched details and a body-hugging fit added an element of drama, while full sleeves that extended to her fingertips were the x-factor. For her makeup, Nora enhanced her radiant glow with a dewy foundation and a touch of highlighter. Shimmery eyelids and maroon-tinted lips completed her beauty look. A top-tied bun framed her face beautifully.

Nora Fatehi walks and breathes fashion without a doubt.

