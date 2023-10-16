Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Night Out In New York Is More Stylish Than Any Of Our 'Wildest Dreams'

Taylor And Travis In NYC Are More Stylish Than Our "Wildest Dreams"

Its official; Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have coupled up, right in time for cuffing season. After weeks of relationship rumours swirling, the couple made their relationship official and hard launched it when they stepped out together for a Saturday Night Live after-party in New York City. Of course, we knew "all too well" that it would be a fabulously fashionable night for the couple. The songstress picked a black ensemble worn under a check trench coat, paired with a chunky pair of heels, gold necklace and black purse in her hand. Her signature makeup look of a red lip and winged eyeliner was completed with a sleek updo and a fringe framing her face. The American rugby player opted for tan pants with a shirt and embroidered pastel jacket on top. He completed the look with white high-top sneakers.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce holding hands in NYC recently



( T. Jackson, Backgrid) pic.twitter.com/O1OsEnjJ7F — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 15, 2023

And if you wanted a closer look at what Taylor was wearing on her date night with Travis, you're in luck. She snapped a picture with her young fans when at dinner at Nobu. She's seen in a black structured corset with gold detailing on the straps.

Taylor Swift and a fan at Nobu in NYC from this weekend! 🥹



It was the fan's birthday, also named Taylor and she had seen the Eras tour film earlier that day! pic.twitter.com/HOsoGf9GMb — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 16, 2023

In their next appearance together, Taylor was set for autumn in a sheer patterned long sleeve blouse in shades of pink and green over black. She paired it with a mini skirt and matching combat boots with a burgundy bag slung on her shoulder. Travis kept it sporty in a beige corduroy jacket and pants over a black printed t-shirt.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift out together in NYC earlier tonight pic.twitter.com/DnnmQHYfIX — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 16, 2023

#Traylor are about to make it big in the couple fashion sphere, that's for sure.

