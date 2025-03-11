Tara Sutaria Goes Ethnic Chic This Festive Season In A Beige-Toned Embroidered <i>Saree</i>

Tara Sutaria is serving looks, and how! The actress has been the talk of the town, and not just for her recently released song alongside Ishaan Khatter but also for her impeccable style. The 29-year-old actress looked like a million bucks dressed in a beige-hued saree for the promotional spree.

Tara aced the festive fashion look, wearing a heavily embellished beige-hued saree that featured golden thread works all over it. The saree was intricately embroidered with a busy floral design in golden thread work that was perfectly adorned with golden lace trimmings and matching accents. The Apurva actress paired her stunning saree with a golden-toned blouse that came with a sweetheart neckline, accentuating her curves just fine. Her blouse had more golden embroidery and embellishments that complemented her saree just fine.

Keeping her ethereal look in check, the star accessorised her look with a pair of golden accessories, a golden choker, and rings.

For her makeup, Tara went for her signature subtle glam look with an ideal blend of traditional charm. With a beaming base topped with an overall bronzed look, lots of highlighter and blush on the cheeks, contouring at all the high points of her face, neatly done brows, mascara-coated lashes, soft smokey eyes with shimmer on them, brown-hued lips, and a traditional silver bindi, the perfect finishing touch was added to the look. The star completed her look by styling her tresses into sleek waterfall waves cascading down her shoulders.

