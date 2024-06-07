Tamannaah Bhatia Serves Summer Vibes In A Monotone Butter Yellow Pleated Dress

Tamannaah Bhatia Is A Fresh Ray Of Sunshine In This Ditsy Yellow Dress

Tamannaah Bhatia recently attended the Goa Festival in Mumbai looking like a ray of sunshine. The actress went all monotone yellow for the event which was a mix of business chic summer brunch. The actor wore a pale yellow figure-hugging dress that had a waterfall design from her knees onward. She teamed this perfectly with a structured linen blazer in the same hue.

Luxury consultant and costume designer, Leepakshi Ellawadi had styled this ensemble for the B-town diva. Ellawadi was all praises for Tamannaah as she posted sun kissed pictures of the actor on her social media with the caption, "From her radiant smile to her breezy style, "She is Summer chic! @tamannaahspeaks at @feminaindia in @deme_love_#butteryellow Pure magic."

The pale yellow dress and blazer was from the shelves of the label Deme by Gabriella Demetriades who is actor turned entrepreneur, and Arjun Rampal's beau. The label took to their Instagram to post a picture of Tamannaah posing in their ensemble with the caption, "@tamannaahspeaks slaying the color of the season" The dress itself was made of a net-spandex material enhanced her physique and featured a floor grazing train in an uneven waterfall style. It was teamed with a single-breasted coat in the same colour detailed with lapels, pockets and a front button closure.

In the accessories department, Tamannaah went for statement gemstone encrusted earrings and cocktail diamond rings.

Tamannaah's makeup was done courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Pompy, who teamed the soft pastel hue of the ensemble with a pink hue and a minimal highlighter. The eyes were enhanced using a rosy-brown eyeshadow and the lips with a glossy nude pink lip colour. The look was completed with a maroon gel manicure. As for the Bollywood actor tresses, they were styled corrected grammar in waves with a centre part.

Isn't Tamannaah Bhatia's monotone pale yellow look the right dose of sunshine we needed this summer?