Tamannaah Bhatia Does Denim Differently For Winter In An Indigo Fishtail Gown With Pockets

Tamannaah Bhatia has been the talk of the town and the subject of a million headlines; not just for her new releases but also for her chic-as-ever closet staples that she struts out in from time-to-time. The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress recently stole hearts and likes on Instagram when she dressed in a denim-coded dress that made her look like a sculpted stunner in casual wear. Tamannaah posted a carousel post of herself wearing this ensemble along with an apt caption, "Tadaa" along with a sparkling star emoji.

Tamannaah Bhatia dolled up in denim dress from the shelves of the brand Qua that had the perfect collars, body hugging fishtail fit and pockets in front for extra ease and comfort. The full-sleeve dress featured a pleated detail around the cuff that had a button closure. The dress had a hidden button-down front closure that fit her like a glove until her knees, and then graduated into a waterfall voluminous skirt.

Celebrity Stylist Shaleena Nathani added the perfect accessories to Tamannaah's look with a pair of wine-hued narrow-toed stilettos, solitaire drop earrings, diamond-encrusted infinity bands and a vintage gold solitaire cocktail ring, layered diamonds and gold necklaces to add all the sparkle the look needed.

Makeup and hair artists Elton J Fernandez and Pompy styled Tamannaah's shoulder-length tresses into side-parted voluminous waves. Makeup-wise, she sported fresh skin, fluffy brows, masacara-laden wispy upper and lower lashes for an open-eye look, a touch of pink blush and bronzer on her cheeks and a just-bitten pink tint on her lips topped with a clear lip oil for a final glossy touch.

Tamannaah Bhatia took a denim detour in her fishtail gown with added sparkle, courtesy of her diamond and gold accessories.

