Tamannaah Bhatia's "Fit Check" Was Fall Coded And Fabulous In A Olive Draped T-Shirt Dress With A Cutout

Tamannaah Bhatia sure knows how to win the hearts and likes of the people of the internet each time she shares her sartorial adventures. This time too, she made sure to set her fans' hearts aflutter when she donned a chic fall colour-coded t-shirt dress in olive teamed with a touch of gold for the much-needed metallic contrast. In the photo dump shared by the Lust Stories 2 actress, she shared pictures of herself channelling autumnal vibes.

Tamannaah Bhatia radiated natural confidence and easy chic glamour when she donned an olive coloured t-shirt dress from the shelves of designer Christopher Esber. The everyday chic garment featured short sleeves, a round crew neckline, a waterfall loose fit around the waist on one side. The other side featured a see-through skin-hued mesh cutout detail along with a knotted design on the centre of her waist. Waist downward, the outfit flowed into another abstract waterfall design out of the pleated volume of the flowing fabric that became a train which fell at her feet.

Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani added the right amount of sparkle to the elevated street style look with a pair of leaf-shaped gold dangler earrings, a dainty gold watch on Tamannaah's wrist, and a couple of chunky cocktail rings in hues of gold to keep the accessories in a single metallic tone.

Tamannaah's hair was styled into a golden-brown centre-parted layered open waves look that complemented her face. On the makeup front, Tamannaah went on the 'less is more' path with her fresh skin, defined brows, a wash of white-gold shimmer shadow on the lids, lots of mascara for lifted lashes, a hint of light pink blush, and a milky pink lip gloss to tie the look together perfectly.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Christopher Esber olive t-shirt dress with a knot and cutout detail and aesthetic gold jewels were a match made in fashion heaven.

