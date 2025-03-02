Tamannaah Bhatia Channels Her Inner Barbie In A Voluminous Monochromatic Gown

It's been a glamorous weekend for our Bollywood celebrities. With stars gracing our feed with their back-to-back sunning looks, a recent addition to the list is none other than Tamannaah Bhatia. The fashionista is known for her impeccable style and sartorial choices, and her latest look has left us mesmerised.

Also Read: Hania Aamir Aces The Dreamy Girl Look In A Gilded And Blushed Glam Moment

Recently, the star shared a series of pictures on her Instagram in a monochromatic look, and we are in love with her outfit. In the pictures, we can see Tamannaah donning a white, full-skirted gown. Her voluminous gown exuded a fairytale-like aura with bold black floral illustrations all over it. The gown came with an intricate black floral sketch design, adding an artistic touch to the look. The high-low hemline added all the needed drama to the look. The gown came with a sweetheart neckline that accentuated her curves just fine.

The sheer-puffed sleeves added a more light and ethereal touch to her look. She accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings and matching platform heels that came with similar floral patterns. Tamannaah complemented her look with a rosy-glam makeup look. Her makeup features a dewy, fresh base, with lots of blush on the cheeks, an ample amount of highlighter, wispy lashes, bare lids, neatly done brows, and pink, glossy lips. Keeping her focus solely on the emblem, Tamannaah kept her look subtle and went for a soft updo with messy bangs framing her face. This look added a vintage charm to her modern, stylish look while also offering elegance and grace to her look.

Also Read: Kiara Advani's First Pregnancy Fashion Moment Features A Black Balenciaga Dress With Gold Jewellery