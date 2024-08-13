Follow Jessica Alba's Wellness Trip In Austria For Your Next Holiday

Jessica Alba had quite a memorable and holistic holiday in Austria this summer

Jessica Alba had been spending a memorable summer on her European getaway accompanied by her family and friends. The Fantastic Four actress reached the "last stop: Austria" after a long stretch at Mykonos. She dropped a carousel post on her Instagram handle showing her in the company of friends enjoying their time at Austria's Stanglwirt, a unique wellness retreat that combines luxury and holistic wellbeing.

Here's a list of all the things on Jessica Alba's holiday in Austria.

First things first, Jessica was seen enjoying soulful Austrian delicacies and drinks while she spent cherished moments with her family and friends in the country. The actress was seen exploring a horse farm surrounded by the lush scenery all around. Jessica also made sure she clicked memorable pictures with her family and friends while vacationing in Austria to make for album-worthy memories. To everybody's surprise Jessica even spent time kickboxing that the wellness retreat offers to its guests. Swimming is always inviting and in addition to her long nature walks, soaked some down time at the property. Last but certainly not the least, Jessica also spent petting calves set against the gorgeous Austrian backdrop to be truly one with nature.

Jessica Alba's holiday in Austria offers a unique glimpse to a slow and serene time away from the hustle bustle of summer tourism in Europe.

