Follow Jessica Alba's Wellness Trip In Austria For Your Next Holiday

Jessica Alba had quite a memorable and holistic holiday in Austria this summer
Jessica Alba had been spending a memorable summer on her European getaway accompanied by her family and friends. The Fantastic Four actress reached the "last stop: Austria" after a long stretch at Mykonos. She dropped a carousel post on her Instagram handle showing her in the company of friends enjoying their time at Austria's Stanglwirt, a unique wellness retreat that combines luxury and holistic wellbeing.
Here's a list of all the things on Jessica Alba's holiday in Austria.
- First things first, Jessica was seen enjoying soulful Austrian delicacies and drinks while she spent cherished moments with her family and friends in the country.
- The actress was seen exploring a horse farm surrounded by the lush scenery all around.
- Jessica also made sure she clicked memorable pictures with her family and friends while vacationing in Austria to make for album-worthy memories.
- To everybody's surprise Jessica even spent time kickboxing that the wellness retreat offers to its guests.
- Swimming is always inviting and in addition to her long nature walks, soaked some down time at the property.
- Last but certainly not the least, Jessica also spent petting calves set against the gorgeous Austrian backdrop to be truly one with nature.
Jessica Alba's holiday in Austria offers a unique glimpse to a slow and serene time away from the hustle bustle of summer tourism in Europe.
