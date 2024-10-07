Advertisement

Tahira Kashyap Reminisces About The Time Her Bald Hairstyle "Challenged Conventional Ideas Of Beauty"

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, shared that her hair has helped her understand the deeper nuances of vanity, beauty, and perception

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Tahira Kashyap Reminisces About The Time Her Bald Hairstyle "Challenged Conventional Ideas Of Beauty"
When Tahira Kashyap's Bald Hairstyle "Challenged Conventional Beauty"

Director Tahira Kashyap, who is also the wife of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, recently walked the ramp for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra at a fashion event in the city, marking her third time on the ramp. Earlier, she walked the ramp a few years ago in two different looks. The first time, she sported a completely bald look, the second with a little hair, and the third with dense hair. Tahira shared that her hair have helped her understand the deeper nuances of vanity, beauty, and perception. 

Tahira told IANS, "My hair journey has been incredibly transformative. It's taught me so much about vanity, beauty, and, most importantly, perception and perspective, showing me that nothing can be put in a box".

(Also Read: Hina Khan's "Real Crown" Is Her Strength And Courage As She Cuts Off Her Long Locks Amidst Breast Cancer Battle)

She continued, "I went through three distinct looks when I went bald, losing my hair not by choice, but I chose to embrace the bald look, and I genuinely liked how I looked. It really challenged conventional ideas of beauty, and, to be honest, I felt beautiful in that phase, too".

She further mentioned that her hair is a reflection of her journey. She shared, "As my hair started growing back into a short crop, and eventually became long again, I loved that look just as much. I've since chopped it back, and I realise that my hair, in its various stages, has been a reflection of my personal journey".

In 2018, Tahira was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer. In 2019, she underwent a mastectomy.

She also explained how walking the ramp for such causes raises awareness, as she said, "I believe when you have someone like Manish Malhotra involved, and then the PMO also associated with the project, everything naturally becomes bigger, the scale, the platform, and the message you're conveying. It amplifies the reach and impact".

"Whether it's a ramp walk or any platform, when the scale is larger, the message resonates more strongly with the audience because of the reach. So, with Manish's incredible costumes and the platform we had, I really hope the message went beyond just the fashion, and I believe it did", she added.

Tahira also put out a message out there for all women with regards to their health.

She said, "The only advice is early breast cancer detection. If you are talking about breast cancer. Take your body seriously, if there are any changes don't sit on it. Please reach out to your doctor at the earliest. Keep doing self examinations and apart from that keep your mental and physical health into consideration".

You could be physically fit and mentally not in place and that can also be a cause of stress. It can lead to physiological problems. My advice is to retake your body and yourself seriously. Root for yourself, be your biggest cheerleader", she added.

(Also Read: Hina Khan Feels "Stronger" On The Ramp In A Blush Pink Brocade Suit

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurana Wife, Tahira Kashyap Cancer Survivor
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Sowmya CM Crowned Miss Globe India 2024 And Will Represent India In The International Beauty Pageant
Tahira Kashyap Reminisces About The Time Her Bald Hairstyle "Challenged Conventional Ideas Of Beauty"
Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan's Stunning Long Hair Proves He Is "Ready For Cameras" And He's Not The Only One
Next Article
Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan's Stunning Long Hair Proves He Is "Ready For Cameras" And He's Not The Only One
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com