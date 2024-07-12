Sydney Sweeney's Mediterranean Getaway To The Greek Islands Will Make You Say 'Mamma Mia!'

Sydney Sweeney's Greek Island Getaway Will Make You Say "Mamma Mia!"

Sydney Sweeney is on yet another dreamy vacation and we're a little jealous at this point. The Anyone But You actress shared glimpses of her idyllic getaway in the Greek Islands on Instagram. In the first photo, Sydney is seen lounging against a stone wall at night, with the sea and a bustling port as a stunning backdrop. The next slide takes us on a cruise with her, as she sails through the crystal-clear waters, in a white bikini under an oversized shirt. She then showed off her adventurous side, riding an automated surfboard while wearing a black bikini. We also got a glimpse of her stylish side in the next slide, as she posed on the deck of a cruise ship in a chic linen co-ord set. One of the most thrilling moments from her vacation was a slow-motion clip of Sydney diving off a cliff into the sea, making us want to join in on the fun. She also gave us a sneak peek into the Greek market streets, where she is accompanied by singer Ellie Goulding. Sydney's love for the ocean is evident in her stunning photo of the sea, docks, boats and yachts, while the final clip of her riding an underwater jet ski worked like icing on the cake.

Like Sydney Sweeney's Greek island getaway, here are some things to do while you are on the Greek Islands:

1. Go Island hopping

With over 2,000 islands to choose from, island-hopping is a must. Visit popular islands like Santorini, Mykonos, and Crete or explore hidden gems like Milos, Naxos and Paros.

2. Relax by the beach

The Greek Islands are famous for their stunning beaches. You can soak up the sun on Navagio Beach, which is also called Shipwreck Beach, in Zakynthos, or relax on the black sand beach of Perissa in Santorini.

3. Enjoy water sports

The crystal-clear waters offer perfect conditions for snorkelling, scuba diving and kayaking. Explore shipwrecks, underwater caves and marine life in destinations like Corfu, Kefalonia and Rhodes.

4. Soak in the culture

The Greek Islands are rich in history and culture. Visit ancient ruins like the Acropolis of Rhodes, the Palace of Knossos in Crete and the ancient city of Delos. Don't miss the stunning Byzantine churches and monasteries.

5. Indulge in Greek cuisine

Indulge in delicious Greek cuisine, including fresh seafood, feta cheese and olives. Don't forget to try the local wines, like Assyrtiko and Mavroudi, and enjoy traditional tavernas and bars with stunning views.

