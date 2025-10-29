Sydney Sweeney Shuts Down Trolls: "Not Going To Apologise For Being Called Sex Symbol"

Sydney Sweeney hit back at trolls suggesting that she has undergone cosmetic procedures. The White Lotus actress expressed her fear of needles and responded to the ongoing buzz by stating that she has not done anything.

In conversation with Variety, the 28-year-old shared, "I've never gotten anything done. I'm absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I'm going to age gracefully."

The actress also mentioned how she hopes to inspire other women to embrace their confidence unapologetically.

"You shouldn't have to hide or cover up in any room. Just flaunt what you've got and feel good," said the Euphoria star.

On Comparison Between Before And After Pictures

Sydney Sweeney laughed while addressing the constant comparisons online between her before and after pictures.

She said, "I'll see things online like 'comparison pictures.' I'm like, 'I'm 12 in that photo. Of course, I'm going to look different. I have makeup on now, and I'm 15 years older.'"

"I'm not going to apologise for being a sex symbol," concluded the actress.

On Public Perception Of Her

Sydney Sweeney further addressed the root cause of such public speculation. Sharing her opinion, the actress added that it probably stems from the bold characters she plays on screen.

Sydney continued, "Because I play a lot of very divisive characters, people think they know me. But they don't. So when people think, 'Ah, she's a sex symbol,' or 'She's leaning into that,' I'm like, 'No, I just feel good, and I'm doing it for myself, and I feel strong.'"

Furthermore, Sydney revealed that it is a hard task to stand in a room and "demand your worth."

"I have to remind myself, 'Hey, Syd, you're actually powerful. Stand up a little taller," concluded the actress.

On the work front, Sydney Sweeney stepped into the shoes of boxing legend Christy Martin in the new biopic Christy, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

