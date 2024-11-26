Sushmita Sen's Red <i>Saree</i> With Her Own Jewellery Gave This Festive Attire Her Personal Touch

Whatever you may use to describe Sushmita Sen, the word iconic is synonymous. Decked in a fiery red saree, as bright and bold as her personality, for a recent event in the city, the former Miss Universe showed us again that true glam is how you wear the outfit and not the other way around. Bright, unapologetically red, and with a clean, no-fuss vibe, it was a masterclass in letting a single colour do all the talking. In a saree from Ekaya Benaras draped to perfection, she showed how timeless elegance in a monochromatic saree look can bring a modern edge. If there was a twinkle this ensemble deserved other than the one Sushmita carries herself, it was the jewellery choice that was paired with it. Sushmita kept it personal but fabulous of course, with jewellery pieces from her personal collection. She rocked a pair of dazzling drop earrings that added just the right sparkle, but the real showstopper? A fierce panther brooch pinned to her pallu. Think smokey eyes, a nude lip and a centre-parted hair flip to top it all off and the result is Sushmita Sen working her way into your minds in the middle of the week to get your glam mode on.

The elegance that the saree brings can hardly be compared to the beauty of any other traditional outfit. To add to this, Sushmita Sen wearing one on the ramp is the equivalent of having all the stars aligned in your favour. Her sequinned ivory saree with a strapless blouse became a showstopper simply because she wore it and that too with a stunning diamonds and rubies necklace, a French bun and smokey eyes.

Sometimes all it takes is a pop of colour and Sushmita Sen's confidence to make any ethnic outfit work like magic.

