Super Bowl 2024: Love Is In The Air And Taylor Swift's Neck With An '87' Necklace For Travis Kelce

It's an early Valentine's Day celebration for Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl 2024

It's Taylor Swift's year and we're all just backup dancers in her grand performance called Life. After news of her tour in Japan was paused, it was certain she travelled through multiple time zones to return to her home country to support her man, Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl 2024. You could credit his fantastic sporting strategies or his dedication to the game or maybe it was Taylor cheering him on wherever he went. She may have ditched the jacket this time but not a statement addition to her outfit in support of the "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs." She wore an all-black outfit including a black lace corset top with black wide-legged jeans with an embellished cutout but her necklace stack remained the star of the show. She wore a yellow gold and diamond pendant necklace with the number "87" on it which was a direct nod to Travis' jersey number. In case there was the slightest doubt, the red pendant worn on top was in support of the red team, Kansas City Chiefs. The number pendant and a simple diamond and rose gold choker from NYC-based jewellery designer Stephanie Gottlieb were just some of the jewels the pop sensation was seen wearing. Other jewels included stacked rings, bracelets, bangles and in the company of great friends.

Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024

Photo Credit: AFP

Up until now, we knew Taylor Swift as the singer, performer, heartbroken lover and a total girl's pal. But our favourite side to her has to be the one she wears for Travis Kelce - a supportive cheerleader. She also wears her heart and his jersey number on her sleeves which may just be the newest form of PDA we expect couples to endorse. Taylor's viral puffer jacket with his jersey number "87" by Kristen Juszczyk worn over an all-black casual outfit for one of the earlier games, is a celebrity favourite and going by the singer's choice for cheering her bae on, it's an obvious favourite of hers (and ours) too.

Young, innocent love makes the world go round. For Swifties, it is whatever her next move is in adoration and support of Travis Kelce.

