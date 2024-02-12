A Blue, Sparkly White And Ab-Baring Usher Got Us Falling In Love Again At The Super Bowl 2024

Usher grooves to his classics in the shiniest of looks

Super Bowl 2024 took place on Sunday, February 11, 2024, between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The event was a big celebration in the US and many prominent celebrities and global icons attended it. Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and more Hollywood stars were seen at the event. Amongst the performers at the Super Bowl was Usher who played his songs. He went from casual to chic in the blink of an eye and we couldn't stop getting stunned by his fashion. The American singer and songwriter mesmerised his fans not just with the songs but with his uber-cool style as well.

Usher wore a stellar shimmery suit in black and blue. The full-sleeved t-shirt in blue had black graphics which was teamed by Usher with a pair of black pants. He wore a two-toned zipper jacket to complete the look.

For one of the songs, he decided to go shirtless and we are sure the crowd must have gone roaring. The star wore just a pair of pastel pants and nothing with it. His accessories included a silver chain with a chunky pendant.

For another performance, he picked a pastel-coloured three-piece suit and looked absolutely exquisite in the look. He wore a sleeveless shimmery top with silver details and a full-sleeved pastel blazer which featured a floral embellishment with it. He wore a pair of matching pants with it. He complemented the look with matching gloves and white sneakers.

Usher removed the jacket for another performance and looked casually chic in his outfit. The sleeveless top in white came with shimmery silver details and looked dapper. He accessorised the look with a silver chain and embellished gloves.

We cannot pick one of our favourite look from Usher's Super Bowl closet.

