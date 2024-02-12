Jay-Z And Daughters Blue Ivy Carter And Rumi Triple The Fashion Quo In Trendy Varsity Jackets At Super Bowl 2024

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy And Rumi Triple The Style Quo In Varsity Jackets

The stands of the football stadium are surprisingly ideal for a fine fashion scan and where better than The Super Bowl 2024 for a quick celeb sports style rundown. While America was no doubt glued to their screens for the interesting match, we couldn't help but notice the chic fashion moment Jay-Z made along with his and Beyoncés two daughters, Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi. The trio took centre stage with their off-duty casual fashion game. They turned to chic varsity jackets to look their stylish best. Blue looked sporty as ever she wore a varsity jacket, jeans and sneakers. Her open tresses added a cool element to her style. Rumi was dressed in an all-black look that consisted of a varsity jacket, tights and skirt. Her ankle-length boots were too cute to be ignored.

The father of the stylish kid duo, Jay-Z kept up with the dress code in a black t-shirt and joggers that was teamed up with a varsity jacket. He looked dapper with a pair of black shades and white sneakers. The trio truly took casual style a notch up.

Previously, Blue attended the Grammys with her parents. Her fashion choices are already super stunning. She looked graceful in an ivory number that featured an off-shoulder style and crisp pattern. The plunge neckline added an oomph element to her attire. With glossy lips and open tresses, she looked elegant as ever.

