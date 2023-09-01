Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor And Kiara Advani Are The Most Fashionable Triple Threat In Stunning Monochrome Style

Suhana, Kiara and Kareena in one frame

It wasn't double the fashion quotient in the city of Mumbai last night but triple it when Tira Beauty announced Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani as the faces of their new campaign. The superstar, the actress and the soon-to-be debutant discussed their definitions of beauty and fondest memories they had of it with Arjun Kapoor, who played host at the event. Each at different stages in their lives and careers had a different point of view of what beauty entails, from Suhana's bold Gen Z take to Kareena's millennial thoughts on self-confidence. What unified them last night was their common love for a monochrome look.

Suhana Kapoor chose a ravishing red strapless gown with a V-cut at the neckline. Cinched at the waist with a slit at the bottom, it was paired with a chunky beige of beige heels. Besides a couple of finger rings and dangling earrings, Suhana's look was as understated as it comes. Her hair was worn in big curls with heavily tinted cheeks.

Kiara Advani's mint green two-piece ensemble definitely stood out from the rest. With a high neckline, it featured a ruffled cape trailing her from behind. It came with a matching skirt with a waistband and slit. Kiara's hair was pulled back in an updo with a coral makeup look to brighten the outfit.

Kareena Kapoor played safe with a black strapless number that had a sweetheart neckline. A multicoloured necklace was her only piece of jewellery. Kareena showcased a French manicure with her caramel-streaked hair in waves and a dark smokey eye makeup look.

Though each celebrity stepped out in a monochrome look, their styling was interesting and colour palette was fresh, which ensured none looked like the other. Now that's how monochrome magic is done to perfection.

