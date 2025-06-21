Song Hye-Kyo In A Pastel Pink Dress Serves Summer Style Inspiration

Korean actress Song Hye Kyo, best known for her performances in K-dramas like Descendants of the Sun and The Glory, recently attended jewellery brand Chaumet's event in Spain. The diva stunned in a pink gown for the occasion.

The form-fitting number came with spaghetti straps and a fitted bodice that had gentle vertical pleats. Cinched at the waist, the lower part flared into a voluminous skirt that extended all the way to the floor. The dramatic and elegant silhouette took the outfit to a new style level.

Song Hye Kyo paired the pink gown with a statement necklace that was adorned with colorful gemstones, adding a touch of sparkle to the dress. She also wore dangling earrings, perfectly complementing the necklace. Embodying grace and sophistication, the actress elevated her allure with a black, oval-shaped sunglasses with a sleek, retro-inspired design.

Softy-dewy makeup with a glimmer of blush and highlighter redefined her flawless beauty. Song Hye Kyo topped her lips with a pink lip colour. She left her tresses open in loose waves while her hair in the front was tucked behind her ear, perfectly framing her face.

In her previous Instagram post, Song Hye Kyo stunned in a stylish grey co-ords set. The top featured a V-neckline with a lapel detail, giving it a blazer-like appearance. The waistline was fitted and the skirt was gathered with pleats, creating a full, flowing silhouette that boasted a touch of grace and femininity. She accessorised the outfit with a pair of statement earrings, a couple of rings and short hair.

Our eyes are surely on Song Hye Kyo's fashion wardrobe.