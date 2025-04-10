Soha Ali Khan Looks Stylish As Ever In A Black Floral Detailing Jumpsuit

Soha Ali Khan is winning hearts and how! The star who is known for her high fashion sense looked like a million bucks in a latest picture. Recently, Soha posted a series of pictures looking gorgeous as ever.

In the pictures, Soha went with an all black jumpsuit that came out as an ideal choice for her. In the pictures, we can see Soha in a black jumpsuit featuring cut-outs at her bodice. Her outfit had black and white floral prints all over it that added more charm to her look.

The V-neckline detailing and the bodycon fit of her jumpsuit made it look more classy. She accessorised her look with golden choker and rings. For her makeup, she went with subtle dewy glam makeup. With glowy base, lots of highlighter and blush, mascara coated lashes, winged liner, nude shimmery lids and pink lips. The star completed her look by tieing them into a sleek low bun.