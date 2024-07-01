Shweta Tiwari's Beige Co-Ord Set Is A Stark Contrast From The Weather Outside

Shweta Tiwari could add colour to a monsoon day even in a beige co-ord set

Co-ord sets have become a wardrobe staple for fashion enthusiasts around the globe. As for Shweta Tiwari, it's the easiest way to elevate her Instagram feed. One may say she's got the perfect memo in her recent beige set. But in reality, one wouldn't be surprised if she were to be a masterclass in chic simplicity because of it. We've seen all summer that the ruling co-ord set trend this year was a monochrome waistcoat paired with trousers or shorts. Shweta Tiwari takes this popular trend right into the monsoon months with a pairing of the former in a pastel beige colour paired with golden chunky jewellery and her hair styled in loose waves. The set, comprising a tailored top and high-waisted trousers, flatters her figure while maintaining an air of effortless grace. The structured yet comfortable fit of the ensemble makes it suitable for a variety of occasions, from a day at the office to an evening out with friends. No matter what she chose to wear it for, we bet she was the most stylish in the room.

Just because co-ord sets are easy to wear, we don't overlook their ability to be one of the most versatile pieces of clothing. Thankfully, with access to Shweta Tiwari's Instagram feed, inspiration is everywhere. Another waist coat co-ord set, this time in knit goes from business chic to comfy casual for a hot summer to make it a cool one.

As the summer season progresses into the monsoon, we turn to comfier clothing. But who said it needed to be boring? If it were up to Shweta Tiwari, she'd make printed co-ord sets the uniform of the season. And if they were black and white, she'd spread cheer and colour with her confident persona, come rain or shine.

Shweta Tiwari's coordinated style is a match for all summer days.

