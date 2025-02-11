Shraddha Kapoor's Cover-Girl Style Is An Ideal Blend Of Glam And Chic

Shraddha Kapoor navigates the realms of ethnic fashion. But the moment she decides to slip into Western pick, she tops the charts for being our favourite style icon. Recently, for the photoshoot of The Nod Magazine, Shraddha stunned the party season with a slew of chic picks.

The actress wore a white fur top featuring white fringes all over it. The top from the shelves of Oscar de la Renta came with one-sided sleeves, adding more edge to the look. She paired her look with black leather shorts and sheer stockings. Further, the star accessorised her look with matching black boots and a chain necklace. With minimal makeup and loose wavy tresses, Shraddha aced her chic style.

Creating a harmonious blend of style and sophistication, Shraddha wore a blue bodycon dress in another look. Her body-hugging number came with a thigh-high slit and puffy sleeves. She complemented her look with pair of matching stellitoes, statement earrings and subtle glam makeup.

Shraddha channelled her inner bossy vibe in a black bralette which she paired with a sheer black Balenciaga top and a matching oversized black blazer. She opted for black leather shorts and stockings to complete her sassy look. She opted for gold accessories and her signature makeup look with her messy hair open and styled in wavy ends.

Lastly, Shraddha kept it comfy in an oversized one-shoulder knitted top, which she again paired with black leather shorts and sheer stockings. With Jimmy Choo heels, a pearl necklace and hair tied in a messy ponytail, Shraddha proved that no one does fashion better than her.

