Shraddha Kapoor Channels Feminine Chic Vibes Via A Minimal Beauty Look

Shraddha Kapoor looked like a million bucks as she dropped her latest beauty offering on her Instagram. The Stree 2 actress looked like her usual stunning self dressed in a white strapless structured suit. But what caught our eyes was her less-sis-more glam game that served beauty goals going for a minimal makeup moment for a maximal effect vibe.

Shraddha Kapoor looked like a true blue beauty Goddess as she dished out her latest beauty look on her social media. The 38-year-old actress looked like a million bucks in a minimal makeup look that featured her fresh skin, feathered brows, a grey eyeshadow on her lids, lots of mascara for wispy lashes, a wash of pink blush on her contoured and highlighted cheeks, and a milky pink hued lip oil to add the perfect finishing touch to her look.

Shraddha's tresses matched steps with her glam game by being styled in a salon style open waves look along with face framing short bangs that acted as the crowning glory.

Shraddha Kapoor and her love for minimal glam are match made in fashion heaven.

