Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor Channels Feminine Chic Vibes Via A Minimal Beauty Look

Shraddha Kapoor looks like a total diva dolled up in a barely-there glam look

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Shraddha Kapoor Channels Feminine Chic Vibes Via A Minimal Beauty Look
Shraddha Kapoor's barely-there makeup look is as pretty perfect as it gets

Shraddha Kapoor looked like a million bucks as she dropped her latest beauty offering on her Instagram. The Stree 2 actress looked like her usual stunning self dressed in a white strapless structured suit. But what caught our eyes was her less-sis-more glam game that served beauty goals going for a minimal makeup moment for a maximal effect vibe.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Serves A Minimal Glam Look With A Petal Pink Lip

Shraddha Kapoor looked like a true blue beauty Goddess as she dished out her latest beauty look on her social media. The 38-year-old actress looked like a million bucks in a minimal makeup look that featured her fresh skin, feathered brows, a grey eyeshadow on her lids, lots of mascara for wispy lashes, a wash of pink blush on her contoured and highlighted cheeks, and a milky pink hued lip oil to add the perfect finishing touch to her look.

Shraddha's tresses matched steps with her glam game by being styled in a salon style open waves look along with face framing short bangs that acted as the crowning glory.

Shraddha Kapoor and her love for minimal glam are match made in fashion heaven.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Cover-Girl Style Is An Ideal Blend Of Glam And Chic

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Shraddha Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor Beauty, Shraddha Kapoor News, Sharddha Kapoor Photos, Shraddha Kapoor Films, Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now