'Shirt Up Everyone', It's Just Uorfi Javed Wearing A Dress Made Of Seven Shirts

Uorfi Javed's latest shirt dress needs to be on your style radar

No one would have imagined clothes could be made out of literally anything and everything. Trust Uorfi Javed to take your fashion expectations to a whole new level. The latest entry in her bizarre lookbook is one that would leave you questioning how many shirts are too many shirts. It is Barbiecore with a Uorfi spin. In her recent Instagram video, the social media's fashion mogul donned a baby pink dress made out of seven shirts in the most unique way. She posted a video with Lily Singh and captioned it, "Shirt up everyone"

Uorfi Javed's fashion trajectory is just getting broader and for some, it even seems better. Previously, the social media influencer made a bralette top out of a plastic fish tank. Bizarre much? But for Uorfi there is nothing too fishy about her top, rather it is her choice of regular style. We cannot help but focus on how she styled it. The DIY aquariums are slung around her neck like a halter and come with live fish swimming.

Fashion comes naturally to Uorfi and her risqué touch to everything that she adorns takes it a level higher. Who would have known that combs could be so multipurpose? Not too long ago, Uorfi took her fashion game seriously when she made a dress out of multicoloured combs. In a video uploaded by her, she was seen donning a dress made out of combs attached through strings. She put her DIY skills put to best use.

Uorfi Javed's DIY skills have truly left us amazed.