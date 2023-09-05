There's Nothing Fishy About Uorfi Javed In An Aquarium Bralette With Fish Swimming In It

Uorfi Javed's fashion screams bold in every sense. Her unique and extraordinary touch to every look makes it appear beyond the regular. Like all of her OOTD's, Uorfi's recent video is the newest in the line-up of her DIY-approved trends. Uorfi's creativity might not be everyone's cup of tea but it's always captivating. Her latest fish tank bralette is proof. The social media sensation never fails to stand up to her reputation for experimenting with out-of-the-blue sartorial choices. In the video, Uorfi dons a bralette made out of two fish tanks fashioned out of clear plastic bags. They are slung around her neck like a halter and come complete with fishes swimming in them. It is paired with a pastel pink bottom. Her aquarium-style bralette was definitely not one we were expecting.

Trust Uorfi Javed to turn every kind of look into a sport and make every place her own personal runway. Her sartorial choices are beyond the ordinary and recently, it was her comb attire that took bizarre to a new level. She gave risqué a new definition as she made a dress out of colourful combs. Her DIY skills have always surprised us and this was just another addition to the list. She uploaded a video on Instagram and captioned it, "Hair comb dress".

Uorfi's fashion statements are always a conversation starter. Drama is often a word that keeps coming up in her fashion diaries. She gave the monochromatic style a spin with her thorn dress. She opted for a gown with 3D horns on it, which made it a fitting choice for Uorfi.

Every time we think that we've seen it all, Uorfi Javed manages to surprise us with her sensational fashion sense.