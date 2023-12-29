Shilpa Shetty's White Jacket And Dark-Toned Denims Is The Travel Chic Airport Look Of The Season, Motorised Trolley Bag Included

Shilpa's White Jacket With Denims Is The Perfect Casual Chic Airport Look

Shilpa Shetty's fashion is all about vibrant, cheerful colours, prints, and daring closet experiments. Whether in festive fashion or red-carpet moments, there is never a dull moment with Shilpa. Her airport style also look casually chic and comfortable. The actress just came into Mumbai city and that too on her motorised trolley bag. She wore a full-sleeved white jacket with a white t-shirt beneath it and teamed it with a pair of deep-toned denims. She accessorised the look with a pair of trendy tinted sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers. Shilpa's daughter looked adorable as she twinned with her mother in a white jacket and dark pants.

Also Read: From Nature Walk To Boat Ride: Shilpa Shetty's Udaipur Diaries Are Travel Goals

Shilpa Shetty's travel fashion is impeccable no doubt. The actress donned a gorgeous rust-coloured co-ord set on her trip to the Maldives. Shilpa wore a short-sleeved crop top in a muted colour palette and teamed it with a pair of same-coloured shorts. Tying her tresses in a loose ponytail, the actress accessorised the look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and white sneakers.

Also Read: "Your Mind And Body Will Thank You" For This Informative Yoga Workout With Asanas By Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty often grabs eyeballs even with her simple and subtle fashion. She opted for a bright pink one-shouldered crop top and teamed it with a pair of denim wrap-around mini skirt, for her holiday in the Maldives. Open tresses, no makeup, and no accessories were Shilpa's travel style for the beach holiday.

For another holiday, Shilpa Shetty picked a tie-dye co-ord set in white and bright blue and looked uber chic as she cycled into a mesmerizing landscape. The strappy top featured tie-knot detailing at the shoulders the actress wore it with a pair of flared shorts in the same colour palette and pattern. Open tresses, no makeup, and a pair of white sneakers completed Shilpa's travel look.

Shilpa Shetty is a true fashionista with a vibrant taste and style.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty In A Chic Black Top And Leopard Print Trousers Is Definitely A Stylish Tourist In Bangkok