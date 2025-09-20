Shilpa Shetty Is <i>Garba</i> Ready With A Beautiful Multicolored Lehenga This <i>Navratri</i>

With Navratri just around the corner, the Garba season is finally here. Actress Shilpa Shetty was seen serving some fashion inspiration while posing in a beautiful multi-coloured ethnic outfit.

Shilpa shared a video of her latest photo session on Instagram, looking stunning yet comfortable in a yellow and red floral-print lehenga. The diva paired it with a matching multi-coloured, backless and sleeveless choli.

She styled her long tresses in a half-ponytail, with red threads hanging through her hair, adding a festive touch to the look.

For accessories, Shilpa opted for a large golden bangle, a nose ring, and several earrings. The Shukee actress kept her make-up pink-toned, which complemented her outfit perfectly.

Shilpa captioned the video, "Because one colour is not enough for this festive season," along with a rainbow emoji.

Navratri will be celebrated this year from 22 September to 1 October, concluding with Dussehra on 2 October.

What's Going On In Shilpa Shetty's Life

In another update, Shilpa and her businessman husband, Raj Kundra, recently recorded their statements with the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police in a Rs 60 crore alleged fraud case.

The police confirmed that Shilpa and Raj's statements had been recorded. Additionally, they stated that Raj will be summoned again next week for the next round of interrogation.

For those unfamiliar with the case, businessman Deepak Kothari has alleged that Shilpa and Raj conspired to cheat him of more than Rs 60 crore. He claimed that the money, taken from him under the pretext of business expansion, was actually squandered on personal expenses.