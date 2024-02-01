Shanaya Kapoor's Athleisure 'NYC Fits' Are Fit For A Sporty Chic Fashionista

Shanaya Kapoor's "NYC Fits" Are Fit For A Sporty Chic Fashionista

Even before her Bollywood debut, Shanaya Kapoor gained a fanbase of her own, thanks to her uber-chic wardrobe choices. May it be her red carpet shenanigans or her festive wardrobe, there is never a dull fashion moment when Shanaya makes an entry. Even on her holiday, one thing that remains constant with the diva is her stunning wardrobe. On her recent trip to NYC, Shanaya wore everything chic from trench coats to mini dresses and won our hearts yet again. The fashionista wore a coral-toned co-ord set which included a full-sleeved zipper with a pair of matching track pants. She wore a beige trench coat with the athleisure and matched it with a baseball cap. Shanaya's look was completed with a pair of white sneakers. Her dewy glow and open tresses perfected the casual style.

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor's Michael Jackson Musical Night In NYC Makes Us Want To Attend These Broadway Shows

In another shot, Shanaya Kapoor aced an edgy look in a black leather jacket with a pair of classic blue denims. She accessorised the look with a pair of black sneakers, trendy black sunglasses and a black handbag.

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor Sets Mid-Week Fitness Goals With Her Solid Strength Training Workout

For a glam evening, Shanaya wore a full-sleeved black mini dress with a cutout pattern at the neckline. Tying her tresses in a sleek bun, Shanaya opted for glam makeup with kohl-laden eyes, rosy blush and brownish lip colour. What added a dramatic edge to the look was the pair of knee-length golden boots with cutouts.

Shanaya's casual style and effortless dressing were perfect for the streets of New York. She wore a black graphic crop top with a pair of beige-coloured relax-fit bottoms and a full-sleeved leather jacket on it. She wore a black baseball cap and a pair of white sneakers with the look.

Don't you agree that Shanaya Kapoor is the Gen Z style icon of the country?

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor's Tie-Dye Saree And Mirror Blouse "Look Inspo" Is Basically Rani Chatterjee's Bridesmaid Version Of It