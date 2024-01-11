Shanaya Kapoor Sets Mid-Week Fitness Goals With Her Solid Strength Training Workout

Shanaya Is Setting Midweek Fitness Goals With Her Strength Training Video

Fitness has quite a personalised approach and Shanaya Kapoor's vision towards her workout routine is quite balanced. From weight training to Pilates, her circuit is a good mix of everything. If you are looking for some fitness inspiration, head straight to Shanaya's Instagram. Recently she posted a video on her Instagram stories where she gave us a glimpse of her midweek workout regimen and we were impressed. She was seen doing a push-strength training routine. She captioned the video as, "No off" and well, looking at her defined shape, we could believe that it takes conscious effort and dedication to build that. This sort of training routine helps in building overall strength but focuses majorly on the arms. Shanaya's workout is all the inspiration you need to set your fitness goals higher.

Shanaya Kapoor's approach to fitness seems truly inspiring and for all the right reasons. From weight lifting to Pilates, Shanaya's workout circuit is a mix of everything. Previously, she gave us an insight into her intense weightlifting session. In a video, she did a deadlift using heavy weights. It not only helps in building thigh muscles but focuses greatly on the glutes. Shanaya did it effortlessly and indeed, gave us the much-needed inspiration to notch up our workout routine.

Shanaya Kapoor's fitness game will motivate you to hit the gym.