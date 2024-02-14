From Shanaya Kapoor To Orry And Shriya Saran Display Sartorial Love At This Valentines Day Party

Shanaya, Orry, Shriya Display Sartorial Love At This Valentines Day Party

Valentine's Day calls for romantic dates, red-themed parties, and just moments that allow you to simply bask in love's glory. For Shanaya Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani, and Shriya Saran it was all about fashion. The trio recently made an appearance at Laduree's Valentine's bash at Jio World Plaza, dressed in their best Valentine's Day-inspired outfits. Breaking the red colour palette stereotype, Shanaya turned up at the event in a sheer white number. Her OOTD featured a full-sleeved cropped blouse with ribbed details and a high-waist mermaid skirt that hugged her curves like second skin. Minimal accessories comprising a delicate gold necklace, a bracelet, and tiny black studs complemented her attire. For makeup, the diva went for a clean girl aesthetic. Rosy cheeks on a dewy base, glossy peach lips, winged eyeliner, and mascara-coated wispy lashes elevated her charm. Her brunette tresses were left open, cascading down her shoulders in soft waves.

Photo Credit: orryunseen

Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry was dressed in casuals for the event. He picked out an oversized maroon-red shirt with the spotlight on the animated graphic print of his face in the front. What added a funky twist to the shirt were the words, “working on myself” emblazoned on it. A pair of loose-fitted pink bottoms delivered the perfect colour-blocked style quotient. Orry rounded off his easy-breezy avatar with quirky pink sunglasses, a neck chain, and a wristwatch. Matching his uber-cool vibe was the adorable phone cover in a similar pink shade that sprinkled a fun element to his attire.

Shriya Saran stayed almost true to the Valentine's Day theme resembling a real-life Barbie in a pink mini dress. Her ensemble had dramatic balloon-like sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a flowy skirt with distinct stitch lines. Statement rings and golden hoops enhanced her pretty-belle look. In terms of makeup, the actress opted for blush-highlighted cheeks, matte pink lips, and muted smokey eyes. A sleek updo gave the fishing touches to her glammed-up OOTD.

Photo Credit: orryunseen

Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff, who was also in attendance, leaned on a blue jacket dress featuring gathered designs on the sleeves and a cinched waist. A red tassel skirt served pizzazz to her chic-girl look. Host Chandni Nath Israni adopted the corpcore look with a collared navy-blue blazer and white mini skirt embellished with sparse blueprints all over. She sealed her look with minimal accessories and makeup.

Photo Credit: orryunseen

Who among these do you think slayed the sartorial game?