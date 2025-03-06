Shanaya Kapoor In Azerbaijan: 5 Things To Do On Your Next Trip To The Country

Shanaya Kapoor is a big-time travel enthusiast, and her recent trip to Azerbaijan is proof. The star kid, who is all set to mark her Bollywood debut, is currently spending most of her time enjoying and exploring Azerbaijan.

Sharing her vacation snippets on social media, Shanaya wrote, "Look, it's snowing." In the pictures, we can see Shanaya taking a selfie whilst enjoying the snow in Azerbaijan. If, like Shanaya, you too wish to visit Azerbaijan, here are a few fun things to do there. Take a look

Breakfast In Baku's Old City

Start your day of sightseeing with a traditional and authentic Azerbaijani breakfast in the cobbled streets of Baku's Old City. One can indulge in egg-based dishes like pomidor chigirtma or scrambled eggs, which are very popular there.

Explore Sheiki's Old Town

Surrounded by the lush Caucasian countryside in the northwest, the country's latest UNESCO World Heritage site is a must-visit. One can spend an afternoon taking a stroll down, exploring the Silk Road-inspired streets, admiring Sheki's signature gabled-roof architecture and intricate brickwork, or witnessing the city's crafts hub.

Visit Ancient Churches

The village of Nij is home to various ancient churches that are beautiful sites to visit. The 17th-century church is a beautiful depiction of the country's rich history and heritage.

Hike Between Mountain Villages

Azerbaijan is a famous escape for peace and tranquillity. The famous Caucasus Mountains in the country have attracted intrepid travellers and explorers for centuries. Azerbaijan is blessed with a scenic mountainous stretch spanning the entire north of the country. All the adventure lovers can indulge in hiking and visit the mountainous villages that are such peaceful and beautiful sites to visit.

Bathe In Healing Oil

Another famous thing to do in Azerbaijan is to visit the famous resort town Naftalan, which is famous for its healing oil. The practice of using healing oil has been used for centuries to cure all sorts of ailments. The treatment typically involves taking daily baths of crude oil for a week or so at the town's wellness centres.

