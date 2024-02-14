Shah Rukh Khan In A Rs 2.5 Lakh Fendi Jacket, Rs 2.9 Lakh Louis Vuitton Backpack Is The Ultimate Luxury Travel Goals

Shah Rukh Khan's travel style doesn't come cheap, quite literally

No matter how much we praise Shah Rukh Khan, it never seems enough. His acting prowess needs no introduction. And his style? Always classy with a hint of sophistication. But when the superstar arrived at the Mumbai airport recently, his look bore the essence of an easy-breezy vibe. Redefining the meaning of the all-black ensemble, the actor picked out a plain round-collared T-shirt and matching loose-fitted cargo joggers. An unzipped hooded denim jacket featuring enormous pockets and grey prints on the inside contributed to SRK's effortless debonair. As a man with a penchant for luxury pieces, Shah Rukh Khan carried a Louis Vuitton leather backpack complementing his fine accessorial taste. Uber-cool sunglasses and a multi-tiered bracelet took his airport look a notch higher. Suave as always Shah Rukh Khan went for a messy ponytail, securing his locks with a hairband. The rugged stubble was simply a bonus, elevating his handsomeness.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Is King Khan To The World But A Supportive Father In An Archies Tee And Pantsuit To Suhana Khan First

Shah Rukh Khan's travel style doesn't come cheap, quite literally

Shah Rukh Khan's airport appearances are high on minimalism but never does his style miss the fashion mark. Back in December, the superstar's airport avatar comprised a navy blue T-shirt that he layered with a pin-striped jacket. The rolled-up sleeves added an intense touch to his OOTN. Shah Rukh Khan loves a relaxed fit and he proved the same by slipping into a pair of loose-fitted cargo joggers once again. We are impressed by his perfect choice of accessories comprising black sunglasses, silver bracelets, and a black beaded neck chain. The messy ponytail with a hairband and his rugged stubble was a signature staple.

Shah Rukh Khan's travel style doesn't come cheap, quite literally

Deviating from his all-black looks, Shah Rukh Khan was once seen at the airport in a slightly different avatar. But the actor's casual picks did not leave his side. In July last year, King Khan changed his colour palette to a cool blue hue, putting on a baggy sweatshirt that came with a hood. A plain white T-shirt peeked from underneath the rolled-sleeved ensemble. Light blue denim jeans coordinated with the outfit well. A black cap with a neon patchwork and classy red-tinted sunglasses coupled with a wristwatch added to the style quotient.

Shah Rukh Khan is the “Don” of power dressing, no doubt.

Also Read: Only Shah Rukh Khan Can Make A Formal Blazer Look Like Cool Everyday Casuals