Only Shah Rukh Khan Can Make A Formal Blazer Look Like Cool Everyday Casuals

Shah Rukh Khan redefines the meaning of classics in his own way

Shah Rukh Khan. That's the introduction. 2023 has been a year of unfathomable success for Bollywood's undisputed magnum opus star and with Dunki, a month away from release, he is dressing the part too. Shah Rukh Khan's suave appeal in his latest public appearance defines how the star can make even gentlemanly attire look so darn cool. He breaks the rules of formal dressing with a mix and match of blue and black. A casual blazer, shirt and trousers make a simple, sleek outfit look like a million bucks. His neat stubble and gelled-back hair define his face and redefine the meaning of looking (and certainly not feeling) at 58 years of age. Then of course, Shah Rukh Khan's round blue sunglasses from an endless personal collection and his unmatched charm do the trick to elevate his already high style quotient, even higher.

Although his charm in a suit is second to none, one may contest him in cool casuals to come closest to it. When doubled with David Beckham's equally cool charm standing right next to King Khan himself, can it get any better? The Bollywood star played host to the football legend on his India tour recently and posing in similarly effortless casuals, we dare anyone to make a basic tee and jeans look this good. We'll wait.

Shah Rukh Khan's eponymous career has spanned many years and the one thing that never left his side was his style quotient. It is befitting of a force of Bollywood to look the part. At the Jawan press meet, it was no different. A tailored black suit and braided hairstyle on Shah Rukh Khan make for one epic recipe that none of his fans could ever get enough of.

From funky to formal or cool to casual, Shah Rukh Khan's style quo is unparalleled.

