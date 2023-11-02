In A Black Tee, Cap And Camo Cargos, 58 Looks Oh-So-Cool On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan's cool quotient has never looked better than when he turned 58

The king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has turned 58 today. As expected, throngs of people have gathered outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of the beloved star up close ahead of not just his birthday but the teaser drop of his next film Dunki too. Never one to disappoint his fans, SRK made a grand appearance on the balcony, waving, blowing kisses, and giving his fans a glance at his signature pose. But then it is Shah Rukh Khan of course, and as he reverses ageing, he was dressed the part too in his cool casual outfit. He nailed the casual and cool look, sporting a plain black tee paired with stylish cargo pants that featured an appealing camouflage print. With black sunglasses and a baseball cap, he took his style quotient up a notch. White sneakers completed his super cool avatar, proving once again that Shah Rukh Khan knows how to steal the spotlight, not just with his charisma but with his fashion sense too.

Shah Rukh Khan's balcony appearances have become a treat for not just his fans but fashion enthusiasts too. On Eid, he made a point to extend his wishes to the fans gathered outside his residence. That day, he sported a crisp white half-sleeved tee, exuding a timeless charm. Sticking to the classic combo, he paired the white tee with sleek black denim. His choice of accessories, featuring a stylish watch, a beaded chain, and a pair of cool sunglasses, elevated his look. With a neatly trimmed beard and slightly longer hair, he effortlessly sealed the deal with his appearance.

Indeed, SRK commands an ocean of fans. Be it a festival, a movie release, or just an ordinary Sunday, the crowd outside his home is an irresistible sight. Not too long ago, he stepped out to greet his devoted fans, sporting a simple yet effortlessly cool look. While he never picks anything extraordinarily sauve on his daily runs, he still manages to tug the heartstrings of his fans even in a white tee paired with sky-blue denim. With his charismatic presence, King Khan proves that it doesn't take extravagant outfits to make a lasting impression.

Shah Rukh Khan was and is the master of casual styling and at 58 he is only getting started.