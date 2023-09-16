Shah Rukh Khan In A Buckled Suit And Braids Has Never Looked More Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's success record deserved a look to remember

Turns out only Shah Rukh Khan can break his own record at the box office. Jawan's scaling success came as no surprise. A celebration was on the cards for the cast and crew of the film and Shah Rukh Khan surely delivered one to remember. At the press conference of the film, he danced, grooved, laughed, joked, and reminded everyone why they enjoy watching a movie of such a magnanimous scale. But Shah Rukh Khan surely made all of it look stylish as always in a black suit and a rugged braided hairstyle. Even at 57, the actor in his black buckled suit paired with a white shirt under it and rolled up sleeves looks more Jawan than he ever did. As for the braided hairstyle, it is safe to say that all of Shah Rukh Khan's hairstyle experiments have forever paid off no matter what the length of his hair is. Accessorising is key and his styling team didn't miss out on that front either. Stacked up bracelets aren't just for women and Shah Rukh Khan shows us how with his chained bracelets on one and his timeless arm candy on the other.

Shah Rukh Khan has set a trend of doing film promotions slightly differently. When it is for King Khan himself, the grander, the better. For Pathaan earlier this year, starting with a spectacle in Dubai with the film trailer projected on the Burj Khalifa followed by a press conference a week after its release, is how he kicked off the celebration towards the success of Pathaan. Back then, the star redefined power dressing yet again in a suave black suit.

Sharp black suits have a way of reaching Shah Rukh Khan's closet and like always, he has his own way of reinventing them. In a black textured blazer and trousers for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) earlier this year, he defied the norms of power dressing with a deep v-neck shirt paired with it. With an eye for detail, he also added a necklace to top it off.

Shah Rukh Khan marks his success one sharp black suit at a time. Dunki, we're ready for you.

